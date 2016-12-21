Man held 3-year-old, her mom at gunpoint in home robbery, cops say
MIDDLE -- A man forced his way into a Middle Township home Wednesday morning and held a woman and her 3-year-old daughter at gunpoint during a robbery, police said. Joseph Macklin, 31, of North Wildwood targeted the home on Bucknell Avenue in the Del Haven section of town because he learned that the woman recently came into possession of a large sum of cash, according to a news release from Middle police.
