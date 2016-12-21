Join the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce for the Annual Financial Forecast Luncheon
The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the Annual Financial Forecast Luncheon featuring Crest Savings Bank President, Jay Ford, will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at the Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. A business networking opportunity will start the afternoon off at 11:30 a.m., then the luncheon and presentation will begin at 12 p.m. Executive Director of the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, Tracey DuFault, stated, "The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce is happy to host the Annual Financial Forecast Luncheon with Mr. Ford.
