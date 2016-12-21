Indictments Filed Dec. 6
A Cape May County grand jury handed up 20 indictments Dec. 6. The abbreviation CDS stands for controlled dangerous substance. Kristine Costello, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, worked at a hotel in Cape May when she allegedly forged three checks from hotel accounts made payable to herself totaling $1,944.
