First Drone Firm At County Airport Set to Open Dec. 15

Cape May County's efforts to attract unmanned-aerial system -related companies to locate at the County Airport will take a giant leap forward Dec. 15. That's when Luftronix, Inc. will open its testing and demonstration center in Hangar 1 at Naval Air Station Wildwood. According to a release, Luftronix is a leader in developing cutting-edge technologies to change the way communities respond to natural disasters, emergencies and security threats and lightning strikes.

