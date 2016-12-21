Woman bit cops, firefighter while being arrested, police say
NORTH WILDWOOD -- A 43-year-old woman allegedly assaulted two police officers and a firefighter in North Wildwood earlier this month while being arrested, authorities said. Elizabeth E. Sanders kicked two officers in the leg and groin area, bit one of the officers on his hand and bit a firefighter as she was being arrested on a disorderly conduct charge, North Wildwood police said in a news release Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Wed
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent!
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|6
|Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jax
|1
|At Shore, gay group knits itself into the commu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Billmore and ripoff
|2
|Retail Customer Service Evaluators Needed (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|rricci
|1
|Winter storm warning issued for large area of N.J. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANICE LEWIS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC