Woman bit cops, firefighter while being arrested, police say

NORTH WILDWOOD -- A 43-year-old woman allegedly assaulted two police officers and a firefighter in North Wildwood earlier this month while being arrested, authorities said. Elizabeth E. Sanders kicked two officers in the leg and groin area, bit one of the officers on his hand and bit a firefighter as she was being arrested on a disorderly conduct charge, North Wildwood police said in a news release Monday morning.

