Girl Scouts Collect Food, Seek Volunteers
Hundreds of non-perishable food items were collected by local Girl Scout troops around Cape May County this fall. Included in the food drive were troops from Lower Township, Court House, and Wildwood.
Wildwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Wed
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent!
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|6
|Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jax
|1
|At Shore, gay group knits itself into the commu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Billmore and ripoff
|2
|Retail Customer Service Evaluators Needed (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|rricci
|1
|Winter storm warning issued for large area of N.J. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANICE LEWIS
|1
