County Library Hosts Little Builders Storytime
The Cape May County Library invites babies, birth to 3 years old, and their caregivers to a special edition of our Baby & Toddler Storytime held at two of our branches in July. The storytimes will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursdays, July 6 and 13 at the Wildwood Crest Branch, located at 6300 Atlantic Avenue in Wildwood Crest.
