Wildwoods Host 5th Annual Amateur Sand Sculpting Festival, July 8

Monday Jun 19

Families, friends and kids of all ages who love playing in the sand should start making plans to attend the fifth annual Wildwood Crest Amateur Sand Sculpting Contest July 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the beach next to the Wildwood Crest Beach Pier at Heather Road. Grab your buckets and shovels and get ready to create works of art.

