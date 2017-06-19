Wildwoods Host 5th Annual Amateur Sand Sculpting Festival, July 8
Families, friends and kids of all ages who love playing in the sand should start making plans to attend the fifth annual Wildwood Crest Amateur Sand Sculpting Contest July 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the beach next to the Wildwood Crest Beach Pier at Heather Road. Grab your buckets and shovels and get ready to create works of art.
