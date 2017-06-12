Wildwood Crest to Host Health & Welln...

Wildwood Crest to Host Health & Wellness Expo June 20

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Cape May County Herald

The Borough of Wildwood Crest will host its first annual Health & Wellness Expo on Tues., June 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center located at Heather Road and Ocean Avenue. The Health & Wellness Expo includes a mobile mammography unit, blood pressure screenings, cholesterol screenings, family chiropractic, skin cancer prevention information, healthy eating tips, smoking cessation information, fitness demonstrations and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Crest Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Ro... Tue Matahari 1
News Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10) Mar '17 Boardwalk-bartender 8
News Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten... Mar '17 Jax 1
Looking for a photographer for wedding Feb '17 Cassyanderson24 1
News Wildwood officials seek distance from its old p... (Mar '15) Oct '15 mike elmer 8
News Jersey Shore: Free beaches, concerts and more (Jul '14) Jul '14 Petal Power 1
News Wildwood Crest police arrest men on weapons cha... (Jul '07) Mar '14 Frank white 2
See all Wildwood Crest Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Crest Forum Now

Wildwood Crest Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Crest Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Wildwood Crest, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,604 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC