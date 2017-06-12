Wildwood Crest to Host Health & Wellness Expo June 20

The Borough of Wildwood Crest will host its first annual Health & Wellness Expo on Tues., June 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center located at Heather Road and Ocean Avenue. The Health & Wellness Expo includes a mobile mammography unit, blood pressure screenings, cholesterol screenings, family chiropractic, skin cancer prevention information, healthy eating tips, smoking cessation information, fitness demonstrations and more.

