Wildwood Crest to Host Health & Wellness Expo June 20
The Borough of Wildwood Crest will host its first annual Health & Wellness Expo on Tues., June 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center located at Heather Road and Ocean Avenue. The Health & Wellness Expo includes a mobile mammography unit, blood pressure screenings, cholesterol screenings, family chiropractic, skin cancer prevention information, healthy eating tips, smoking cessation information, fitness demonstrations and more.
Wildwood Crest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Ro...
|Tue
|Matahari
|1
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Boardwalk-bartender
|8
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Wildwood officials seek distance from its old p... (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|mike elmer
|8
|Jersey Shore: Free beaches, concerts and more (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Wildwood Crest police arrest men on weapons cha... (Jul '07)
|Mar '14
|Frank white
|2
