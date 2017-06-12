Wildwood Crest Dedicates Recreation C...

Wildwood Crest Dedicates Recreation Center Room in Honor of Former Mayor

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Cape May County Herald

The new game room at the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center has been officially named the "John Pantalone Game Room" by the Borough of Wildwood Crest. Pantalone is joined by Wildwood Crest commissioners Don Cabrera, Carl Groon and Joyce Gould at a ceremony held in his honor on Sat., June 4. The new game room at the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center has been officially named the "John Pantalone Game Room" by the Borough of Wildwood Crest.

Read more at Cape May County Herald.

