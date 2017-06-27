Vintage photos of N.J. folks going 'Down the Shore'
A promotional campaign by The New York Tribune in 1914 offered parcels of land in the area in exchange for a subscription. * In 1943, the New York Yankees held their spring training in Asbury Park instead of Florida due to wartime conservation of fuel and transportation priorities for the military.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Crest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mon
|bevently
|9
|wildwood nj vacation dont want bad weather
|Jun 25
|eagleslover41
|1
|cattle n clover
|Jun 15
|vanchi
|1
|Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Ro...
|Jun 13
|Matahari
|1
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Wildwood officials seek distance from its old p... (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|mike elmer
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Crest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC