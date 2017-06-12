Turtle Gut Inlet Recognized

WILDWOOD CREST a' "Thank you all for coming," said Partners in Preservation president Cathy Smith as the sun declined into the bay June 9. A handful of members and friends gathered at Turtle Bay Inlet, between Miami and New Jersey avenues, to commemorate the only battle fought in Cape May County during the American Revolution. Carrying out their mission statement, Partners in Preservation seeks "To protect and promote the preservation of our community's historic resources by connecting the site to other historic and cultural sites, weaving a historic fabric that will serve as an asset that enhances the quality of life for residents and offers a rich experience for visitors."

