Police: Drugs, Cash Found on Teen

Wildwood Crest Police Department received a report of a possible intoxicated driver in the area of Charleston and Bayview avenues June 10 at approximately 5:27 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, the driver, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Manalapan, N.J., was found to be under the influence. During the search of the vehicle and juvenile, officers seized multiple weapons, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana.

