Odor of Drugs Leads to 2 Arrests
Wildwood Crest Police Department received a report of a strong odor of marijuana coming from a room at a hotel June 10 at approximately 10:38 p.m. During the investigation on scene, Tristan Connelly, 19, of Laurence Harbor, N.J., was found to have a weapon in his possession, specifically a dual-bladed switch blade knife, marijuana, controlled dangerous substance packaging material and multiple CDS paraphernalia. Gavin Smith, 19, of Old Bridge, N.J., was found to have Xanax pills that were not prescribed to him and CDS paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Crest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cattle n clover
|Jun 15
|vanchi
|1
|Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Ro...
|Jun 13
|Matahari
|1
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Boardwalk-bartender
|8
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Wildwood officials seek distance from its old p... (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|mike elmer
|8
|Jersey Shore: Free beaches, concerts and more (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Petal Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Crest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC