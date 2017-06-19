Odor of Drugs Leads to 2 Arrests

Wildwood Crest Police Department received a report of a strong odor of marijuana coming from a room at a hotel June 10 at approximately 10:38 p.m. During the investigation on scene, Tristan Connelly, 19, of Laurence Harbor, N.J., was found to have a weapon in his possession, specifically a dual-bladed switch blade knife, marijuana, controlled dangerous substance packaging material and multiple CDS paraphernalia. Gavin Smith, 19, of Old Bridge, N.J., was found to have Xanax pills that were not prescribed to him and CDS paraphernalia.

