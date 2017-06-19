Missing Boy, 7, Found; Police: Watch Kids
Lower Township Police Department responded to a hotel in Diamond Beach for a report of a missing 7-year-old boy. Upon police arrival, it was learned that the child was here on vacation with his parents and had wandered off.
