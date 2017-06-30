Legacy Band to Perform in Wildwood Crest, July 1

Legacy Band, one of the hottest new party bands in the Delaware Valley, will appear at Centennial Park for the first time July 1, at 7:30 p.m. While the band itself is new, its lineup features two decades of experience in the music industry. A nine-piece band with a full rhythm and horn section and dynamic male and female lead singers, Legacy Band packs a high-energy, feel-great performance into every one of its shows.

