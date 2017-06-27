Jersey Shore blaze rips through bayfr...

Jersey Shore blaze rips through bayfront homes, smoke visible for miles

Sunday Jun 25 Read more: The Jersey Journal

WILDWOOD CREST -- Firefighters are battling a house blaze Sunday afternoon that sent a thick black plume of smoke visible for miles in surrounding Jersey Shore beach towns. Photos and videos posted on social media show the fire stared in a three-story bayfront home on the 7100 block of Park Boulevard.

