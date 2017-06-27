Jersey Shore blaze rips through bayfront homes, smoke visible for miles
WILDWOOD CREST -- Firefighters are battling a house blaze Sunday afternoon that sent a thick black plume of smoke visible for miles in surrounding Jersey Shore beach towns. Photos and videos posted on social media show the fire stared in a three-story bayfront home on the 7100 block of Park Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Crest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mon
|bevently
|9
|wildwood nj vacation dont want bad weather
|Jun 25
|eagleslover41
|1
|cattle n clover
|Jun 15
|vanchi
|1
|Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Ro...
|Jun 13
|Matahari
|1
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Wildwood officials seek distance from its old p... (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|mike elmer
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Crest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC