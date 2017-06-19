Electric shock drowning killed NJ 11-...

Electric shock drowning killed NJ 11-year-old - and it's 100% avoidable, group says

Monday Jun 19

A family this week is mourning the sudden death of a Newark girl, electrocuted in the water of a Jersey Shore lagoon. But safety experts say electrocution is a common cause of death in the summertime, and entirely preventable.

