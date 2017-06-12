Crest Deals with Paving; Kayak Launch under Review

WILDWOOD CREST a' "The elephant in the room," according to Wildwood Crest Administrator Constance Mahon, will be completed June 15. The "elephant" takes the shape of the ongoing work on Pacific Avenue and other projects, including South Jersey Gas and emergency sewer repair. During the June 7 commissioners' meeting, Mahon explained the borough's plan to complete various road work by June 15. According to one resident, recent rainfall has affected the speed of the work, but assured the commissioners that the "contractors are working with us ."

