Chatterband Kicks Off 2017 Crest Summer Music Series
The Chatterband, one of the most popular and longest-running dance/party bands in the Delaware Valley, is set to kick off the 2017 Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series on Sat., June 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Park. The Chatterband, one of the most popular and longest-running dance/party bands in the Delaware Valley, is set to kick off the 2017 Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series on Sat., June 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Crest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cattle n clover
|Jun 15
|vanchi
|1
|Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Ro...
|Jun 13
|Matahari
|1
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Boardwalk-bartender
|8
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Wildwood officials seek distance from its old p... (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|mike elmer
|8
|Jersey Shore: Free beaches, concerts and more (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Petal Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Crest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC