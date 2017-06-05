Away from Home Announcements for June...

Away from Home Announcements for June 2017

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Cape May County Herald

James Madison University is pleased to announce the following students made the president's list for the spring 2017 semester. Peter Yecco, of Wildwood Crest, who is majoring in writing, rhetoric and technical communication and who is scheduled to graduate in 2017.

Wildwood Crest, NJ

