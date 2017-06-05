Wildwood Crest to Unveil Bike Path Monument Memorial Day
Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Borough of Wildwood Crest has postponed its event to unveil a new monument to its popular bike path that was scheduled for Fri., May 12. The Crest will unveil a bike statue at the southern entrance of the beachfront portion of the bike path at Rambler Road, between Ocean Avenue and the entrance to the beach. The monument is a nine-foot by 15-foot aluminum model of a bicycle that sits atop a four-foot concrete base.
