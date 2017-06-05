Wildwood Crest to Host Summer Kickoff Concert, May 28

The long-anticipated start of the summer season at the Jersey Shore will once again be celebrated with the first of 23 free outdoor concerts hosted by the Borough of Wildwood Crest. The Fabulous Greaseband will perform May 28, at 7:30 p.m. in the Borough of Wildwood Crest's annual Summer Kickoff Concert at Centennial Park, located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue.

