Wildwood Crest Announces 2017 Lifeguard Coverage
All beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, as well as June 3-4. Beginning June 10, all beaches will be open and protected daily, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Labor Day, Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wildwood Crest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|Boardwalk-bartender
|8
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar '17
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Wildwood officials seek distance from its old p... (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|mike elmer
|8
|Jersey Shore: Free beaches, concerts and more (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Petal Power
|1
|Wildwood Crest police arrest men on weapons cha... (Jul '07)
|Mar '14
|Frank white
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Crest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC