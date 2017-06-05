Puzzle Piece in the Crest Comes Together: Nesbitt Center Finds New Life
WILDWOOD CREST a' Fruition has come to the fate of the Nesbitt Center in the Borough of Wildwood Crest, according to Crest commissioners at their May 10 meeting. After much discussion in past and special meetings, the decision to repair the center, instead of tearing it down, will find full revelation May 26 as the tourism hub will again open its doors as the season commences.
