Police Charge Wildwood Woman with Strong-arm Robbery

Wildwood Crest Police Department received a call for a reported strong-armed robbery which occurred in the 100 East block Crocus Road May 23 at 11:35 a.m. The caller reported being robbed after a woman asked for directions. The woman, later identified as Meghan Weigle, 27, of Wildwood, took the victim's cell phone and purse after asking for directions.

