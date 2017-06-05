Is Lower Township The Next Beach Resort?
Is Lower Township the next beachfront resort? As a lifelong resident of Cape May County, one is starting to believe so. It all started with the economic growth and desire to own a piece of history in Cape May. Cape May boasts some of the state's and even country's best restaurants and beaches, nominated and placed on many lists for vacation and retirement.
