Von Savage Pool to Close for Maintenance April 5-7
The Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool in Wildwood Crest will be closed from Wed., April 5, through Fri., April 7, for maintenance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wildwood Crest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|Boardwalk-bartender
|8
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar 11
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Back in the old days.
|Jan '17
|Blast from the past
|2
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Old North Cape May
|Dec '16
|Wayne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Crest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC