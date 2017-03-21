The Wildwoods' Top Police Address Cha...

The Wildwoods' Top Police Address Chamber

Sunday Mar 12

WILDWOOD a' Hosted by the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, the annual State of the Cities Address offered more than networking and lunch March 8. The Wildwoods' police chiefs and captain from each municipality presented a glimpse of their communities, new initiatives, and challenges across the island. Chief Jackie Ferentz of West Wildwood took the podium first.

Wildwood Crest, NJ

