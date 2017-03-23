Crest to Honor Native Olympian at Upcoming Commissioners' Meeting
The Borough of Wildwood Crest's Board of Commissioners is set to honor Wildwood Crest native and United States Olympian Joe Maloy at its regular meeting scheduled for March 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the courtroom at Wildwood Crest Borough Hall. Maloy, 31, who recently announced his retirement from competitive triathlon racing, competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Crest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|Boardwalk-bartender
|8
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar 11
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Back in the old days.
|Jan '17
|Blast from the past
|2
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Old North Cape May
|Dec '16
|Wayne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Crest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC