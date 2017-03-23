Crest to Honor Native Olympian at Upc...

Crest to Honor Native Olympian at Upcoming Commissioners' Meeting

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Cape May County Herald

The Borough of Wildwood Crest's Board of Commissioners is set to honor Wildwood Crest native and United States Olympian Joe Maloy at its regular meeting scheduled for March 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the courtroom at Wildwood Crest Borough Hall. Maloy, 31, who recently announced his retirement from competitive triathlon racing, competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Read more at Cape May County Herald.

