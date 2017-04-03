Crest Seeks Volunteers for Beach Sweep/Earth Day Event April 22
The Borough of Wildwood Crest is seeking volunteers to help keep the community's beaches clean, safe and among the best in the state. The borough's Department of Public Works, in conjunction with Clean Ocean Action, will host this year's first Beach Sweep on Earth Day, Sat., April 22, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers should gather at Centennial Park, located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue.
