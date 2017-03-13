County Library Hosts Baby & Toddler Storytimes
The Cape May County Library invites babies, birth to 2 years old, and their caregivers to Baby & Toddler Storytimes held at four of our locations in March. Babies, birth to 2 years old, and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, songs, rhymes, instruments, and much more! Baby & Toddler Storytime is great for developing your baby's language skills and social skills with other babies.
