County Library Hosts Baby & Toddler Storytimes

The Cape May County Library invites babies, birth to 2 years old, and their caregivers to Baby & Toddler Storytimes held at four of our locations in March. Babies, birth to 2 years old, and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, songs, rhymes, instruments, and much more! Baby & Toddler Storytime is great for developing your baby's language skills and social skills with other babies.

