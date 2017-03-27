County Library Hosts Art @ the Librar...

County Library Hosts Art @ the Library in Wildwood Crest

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: Cape May County Herald

The Cape May County Library invites children, ages 6-10 to Art @ the Library presented by the Cape May Center for Community Arts. The program will take place at the Wildwood Crest Branch Library Mondays, April 3, 10, 17, and 24 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The Wildwood Crest Branch Library is located at 6300 Atlantic Avenue in Wildwood Crest.

Wildwood Crest, NJ

