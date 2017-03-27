Children, others rescued when fire en...

Children, others rescued when fire engulfs Jersey shore home

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Authorities say a father tossed his three children from a second-floor balcony to rescuers waiting below after a multifamily home on the Jersey shore caught fire. Seven people overall were rescued from the Wildwood Crest home, which first caught fire Monday night and the rekindled early Tuesday.

