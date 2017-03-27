7 Escape Burning Building; Dad Drops 3 to Safety
Wildwood Crest Police responded to 5508 Park Boulevard for a reported fully-engulfed structure fire at 6:20 p.m. March 27. Cpl. Chris Webb and Patrol Officer Neal Cullen arrived to find the multi-family dwelling occupied with adults and children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wildwood Crest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alcohol available on Wildwood, NJ boardwalk; fi... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|Boardwalk-bartender
|8
|Cape May beaches: Gorgeous, welcoming and poten...
|Mar 11
|Jax
|1
|Looking for a photographer for wedding
|Feb '17
|Cassyanderson24
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Back in the old days.
|Jan '17
|Blast from the past
|2
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Old North Cape May
|Dec '16
|Wayne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Crest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC