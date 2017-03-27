5 Indicted on Kidnapping Charges

Cape May County Prosecutor Robert L. Taylor and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto announce the grand jury indictment of five individuals for a kidnapping that took place in Wildwood Feb. 5. On Feb. 5, at approximately 9:02 p.m., officers from the Wildwood Police Department responded to the 100 East block Schellenger Avenue for the report of a woman being held against her will at that location. It was subsequently learned that a female victim along with her 1-year-old child were removed from the location and held at a residence in the 100 East block Leaming Avenue in Wildwood.

