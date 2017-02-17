Wine in the Tea Room? Council Conside...

Wine in the Tea Room? Council Considers Vintner's Proposal

Friday Feb 10

Cape May City Council's Feb. 7 meeting dealt with an unusually small number of resolutions, six, with most of the two-hour meeting allotted to discussion. The initial discussion concerned the possible establishment of a wine outlet from Cape May Winery at the Carriage House CafA© and Tea Room adjacent to the Emlen Physick House on Washington Street.

