Middle to Register Vacant Dwellings, Moves on Northern Bike Path Link

In a 30-minute meeting, Middle Township Committee Feb. 6 passed a series of resolutions including one that ratified a shared services agreement with the county concerning funding for the bike path project known as "the northern extension." The project is funded through the county's Open Space program and will carry the Middle Township path up into Dennis Township.

