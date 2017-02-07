County League of Municipalities Installs Officers, Hears Schoelkopf
The Cape May County League of Municipalities officers for 2017 are installed by Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton, left, Jan. 26. From second left, President Erik Simonsen, Lower Township mayor; First Vice President David Bennett, Woodbine Borough Council member; Second Vice President Mary Tighe, Sea Isle City City Council member; Treasurer William Kehner, Sea Isle City City Council member; Secretary Constance Mahon, Wildwood Crest administrator. The meeting was held at Bellevue Tavern, Court House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Wildwood Crest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History for raising High...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Back in the old days.
|Jan '17
|Blast from the past
|2
|trashy (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|oldschooljerseyboy
|3
|Old North Cape May
|Dec '16
|Wayne
|1
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wildwood Crest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC