County League of Municipalities Installs Officers, Hears Schoelkopf

The Cape May County League of Municipalities officers for 2017 are installed by Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton, left, Jan. 26. From second left, President Erik Simonsen, Lower Township mayor; First Vice President David Bennett, Woodbine Borough Council member; Second Vice President Mary Tighe, Sea Isle City City Council member; Treasurer William Kehner, Sea Isle City City Council member; Secretary Constance Mahon, Wildwood Crest administrator. The meeting was held at Bellevue Tavern, Court House.

