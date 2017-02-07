Back Bay Project Would Bolster City By 110 New Lots
WILDWOOD a' The City of Wildwood holds its collective breath as city officials and developers continue pursuing development of the 21-acre back-bay area. As many "tips," questions, and anonymous comments have circulated since the Dec. 14 announcement, residents have expressed concerns for the city's government, its finances, and the scope of the project proposed by Wildwood Back Bay LLC. In previously released comments, Commissioner Peter Byron, who oversees city revenue and finance, stated his discomfort with the commission not putting the proposed project "out to bid."
