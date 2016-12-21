Wildwood OKs Back Bay Development; Ma...

Wildwood OKs Back Bay Development; Mayor Faces Rainforest Wood Use Critics

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Cape May County Herald

WILDWOOD a' "I hoped to see responsible leadership," Dr. Steven Fenichel began as he addressed Wildwood City Commissioners during public comment Dec. 14. "The science does not seem to move you." Fenichel, an environmental advocate from Ocean City, was one of many who spoke at the Dec. 14 meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wildwood Crest Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08) Dec 21 wild jersey days 12
Looking to rent! (Jun '16) Jun '16 Christine 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12) Apr '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 6
News Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jax 1
News At Shore, gay group knits itself into the commu... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Billmore and ripoff 2
Retail Customer Service Evaluators Needed (Mar '16) Mar '16 rricci 1
News Winter storm warning issued for large area of N.J. (Feb '16) Feb '16 JANICE LEWIS 1
See all Wildwood Crest Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wildwood Crest Forum Now

Wildwood Crest Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wildwood Crest Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Wildwood Crest, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,286

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC