Crest Explains Black Friday Outage, Dune Plan
WILDWOOD CREST a' "A freak accident" describes a recent Black Friday Comcast service outage, an outage that affected residents and business owners throughout the greater Wildwoods community. Borough officials discussed the service disruption during the Board of Commissioners' meeting Dec. 14 as Commissioner Don Cabrera explained the reason for the outage.
Wildwood Crest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweet Briar Motel Owner Nabbed for Drugs, Prost... (Feb '08)
|Dec 21
|wild jersey days
|12
|Looking to rent! (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Christine
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cape May, NJ (Jan '12)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|6
|Do Officials Support Completing Route 55? (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jax
|1
|At Shore, gay group knits itself into the commu... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Billmore and ripoff
|2
|Retail Customer Service Evaluators Needed (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|rricci
|1
|Winter storm warning issued for large area of N.J. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JANICE LEWIS
|1
