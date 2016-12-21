Crest Church Hosts 250 Guests for Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving came to Crest Community Church Nov. 21. That evening, More Than Enough Soup Ministry hosted more than 250 guests for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner; turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, potatoes au gratin, cranberries and three kinds of ice cream for dessert. This is an annual event for the ministry run by joint Pastors Michael Holmes and Mark Vallese.
