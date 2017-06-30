Wichita part of tipping test drive for Uber
Uber drivers in Wichita are among the first in the country to begin accepting tips in a new in-app option that launched Thursday in 100 cities across the U.S. and Canada. After downloading an updated version of the app, riders will be asked whether they would like to leave a tip when rating their driver at the end of a trip, Verge writes .
