Wichita man arrested after firing rounds toward officer, police say
A Wichita man was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail early Sunday after police say he fired a gun in the direction of an officer. Isaac Vaughn Huffman, 25, was booked just before 2 a.m. Sunday after being arrested on suspicion of criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence and obstruction or resistance in a felony case, according to jail records .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten is a Moron
|11 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|3
|Dispute unfurls beyond Meade (Aug '06)
|Sat
|USA
|8
|Judge fines Kobach over document he took to Tru...
|Jun 24
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC