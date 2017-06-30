Wichita man arrested after firing rounds toward officer, police say

A Wichita man was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail early Sunday after police say he fired a gun in the direction of an officer. Isaac Vaughn Huffman, 25, was booked just before 2 a.m. Sunday after being arrested on suspicion of criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence and obstruction or resistance in a felony case, according to jail records .

