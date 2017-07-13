Stores near each other robbed 30 minutes apart, police say
Two armed robberies took place late Monday night at businesses only a few blocks apart in east Wichita, according to police. The first armed robbery took place, Officer Charley Davidson said, at the Valero convenience store at 7101 E. Lincoln at about 10 p.m. on Monday.
