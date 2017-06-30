Plans made for new use of Central Fire Station
The station was built in 1930-31, the community's response to a devastating fire that destroyed a nearby church that was less than a year old. Central was the city's only fire station until 1942, and it was Lawton's first stand-alone fire station .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten is a Moron
|22 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|3
|Dispute unfurls beyond Meade (Aug '06)
|Sat
|USA
|8
|Judge fines Kobach over document he took to Tru...
|Jun 24
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC