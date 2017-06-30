Ita s that time again: Online enrollment opens for Wichita schools
Beginning Wednesday, July 5, parents with children returning to Wichita schools can go online to complete enrollment forms, see class schedules, pay enrollment fees and get bus stop information.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten is a Moron
|Jul 2
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|3
|Dispute unfurls beyond Meade (Aug '06)
|Jul 1
|USA
|8
|Judge fines Kobach over document he took to Tru...
|Jun 24
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
