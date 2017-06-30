How a taco bar and a pale ale will help young Wichita athletes
During the next several days, Wichita diners will have two chances to help support young athletes by eating and drinking. The first one happens from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 at Cholita's , the Mexican restaurant at 8987 W. Central that is putting on a fundraiser for the youth soccer club that it sponsors - the Cholita Strikers Soccer Club .
