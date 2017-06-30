Hoarding can be a matter of life or death, as recent fatal fire shows
A Wichita woman has jammed her home with so much stuff that she has to sleep on her porch or in her car. There is only one remaining path in the house, and it leads to the bathroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten is a Moron
|Jul 2
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|3
|Dispute unfurls beyond Meade (Aug '06)
|Jul 1
|USA
|8
|Judge fines Kobach over document he took to Tru...
|Jun 24
|totallydisgusted
|1
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|Jun 20
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun '17
|Red
|48
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC